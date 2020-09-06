Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theater St. Gallen Will Present ZWEI MONSTER

The show opens on 13 September.

Theater St. Gallen will present Zwei Monster, beginning 13 September 2020.

Zwei Monster was based on the picture book Two Monsters by British children's author and illustrator David McKee. In 1987 he was awarded the German Youth Literature Prize for his story about conflict and reconciliation.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/zwei-monster/1733.

Creatives:

Staging: Sophia Bodamer

Furnishing: Marie Hartung

Music: Andi Peter

Light: Robin Pushparatnam

Dramaturgy: Armin Breidenbach

Cast:

Red: Oliver Losehand

Blue: Frederik Rauscher

You (only as voice): Anja Tobler


