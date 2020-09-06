Theater St. Gallen Will Present ZWEI MONSTER
The show opens on 13 September.
Theater St. Gallen will present Zwei Monster, beginning 13 September 2020.
Zwei Monster was based on the picture book Two Monsters by British children's author and illustrator David McKee. In 1987 he was awarded the German Youth Literature Prize for his story about conflict and reconciliation.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/zwei-monster/1733.
Creatives:
Staging: Sophia Bodamer
Furnishing: Marie Hartung
Music: Andi Peter
Light: Robin Pushparatnam
Dramaturgy: Armin Breidenbach
Cast:
Red: Oliver Losehand
Blue: Frederik Rauscher
You (only as voice): Anja Tobler