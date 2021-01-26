Theater Basel Extends Shutdown Through 28 February

Theater Basel has announced an extension of its shutdown through 28 February 2021. The theater was supposed to reopen on 23 January.

Read the full statement below:

It's with great sadness that we have to inform you that live performances will not begin on 23 January as planned and that we have had to postpone all performances up to and including 28 February.

At the beginning of a new artistic direction, face-to-face encounters are essential to get to know each other. And that's why we kept on performing for as long as we could, first for 60%, then for 50 people and finally for 15.... . But now with the extended enforced closure of cultural venues, we'll get to work on offering you a little online theatre programme, starting in February.

Discover more about this programme in our newsletter and on our website. Until then, why not take a look around our media library.

Learn more and stay up to date on the theater's announcements at https://www.theater-basel.ch/en.