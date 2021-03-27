The Zürcher Theater Presents Spektakel 2021

The Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2021 shows street art at a central location on the festival site (Zentralbühne) and on a mobile stage that moves around the city of Zurich and its districts (DeZentralbühne). Artists who would like to appear on the central and / or decentralized stage can apply immediately using the form found here. The application deadline is May 31, 2021.

The number of artists and groups that can perform on the Zentralbühne and the DeZentralbühne is limited. Confirmations for an appearance will be sent by e-mail by mid-June 2021 at the latest.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic measures, this year's edition of the festival will take place without a bazaar and without street art away from the central and decentralized stage on the Landiwiese.

