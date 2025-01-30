THE LAST FIVE YEARS Comes to You Do You Theatre Co. in Zurich

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You Do You Theatre Co. has announced its Zurich debut with Jason Robert Brown's acclaimed musical, The Last Five Years. Performances will take place at Theater STOK from February 5th to 8th, 2025, at 19:30.

After successfully premiering the original musical SmallTalking at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, You Do You Theatre Co. has brought its passion for intimate and compelling storytelling to Switzerland. Under the direction of Oli Pont, actors Heather Cavalet Hsieh and Robert Flitcroft will bring to life the emotionally charged, time-bending story of love and loss in The Last Five Years.

"We are excited to introduce our company to Zurich audiences with such a powerful and beloved musical," said actress Heather Cavalet Hsieh. "The Last Five Years is a deeply personal show that explores relationships in a unique and poignant way, and we can't wait to share it with our new community."

Founded in New York City during the pandemic to keep theatre alive in challenging times, You Do You Theatre Co. has since relocated to Zurich, Switzerland. The company is committed to bridging cultures through the power of storytelling. Their mission is to celebrate the richness of human expression, foster cross-cultural dialogue, and provide a platform for emerging voices.

