Performances run 12 January - 11 February, 2024.

Jan. 02, 2024

Telling Stories comes to Theatre Basel this month. Performances run 12 January - 11 February, 2024.

Three protagonists. One room. A few everyday objects that are not connected. There is not just one plot here, but several mysteriously superimposed perspectives. Telling Stories' tells of the act of storytelling.

Through the recurring nesting of physical and textual pictorial descriptions, 'Telling Stories' hovers in the infinitely rich space between cognition and meaning. In this diversity, dreamlike and invitingly open, everything is possible for performer and audience. And everything has meaning.

Swiss choreographer Fabrice Mazliah presents the acclaimed 'Telling Stories' in January and a world premiere tailor-made for Ballett Basel in April. The world premiere of 'Telling Stories' took place in 2015 at Künstlerhaus Mousonturm, Frankfurt.




