News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

The production runs until November 16th 2024.

By: Nov. 11, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

See production photos from the Swiss premiere of Dogfight-The Musical with the Zurich English-Speaking Theatre at the Theater im Seefeld (November 2024).

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre
Ylan Anoufa’s MINDREAMER Exhibition Opens Next Week
DIE SCHNEEKONIGIN Comes to Theater Basel in November
TINO FLAUTINO UND DER KATER LEO Comes to Theatre Basel This Month

The musical 'Dogfight' by Pasek and Paul ('Dear Evan Hansen', 'The Greatest Showman', 'La La Land', 'Edges', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'James And The Giant Peach', 'A Christmas Story') and Peter Duchan runs until November 16th 2024.

Photo Credit: Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

 Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Dogfight at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Dogfight at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Dogfight at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Geraldine Roth

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Bastian Cesar as Boland and Geraldine Roth as Marcy at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
The set of Dogfight - The Musical

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Jamie Langridge

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Heather Cavalet Hsieh

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Dogfight at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Dogfight at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre Image
Nevin George



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos