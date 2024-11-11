Photos: Swiss Premiere Of DOGFIGHT At Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See production photos from the Swiss premiere of Dogfight-The Musical with the Zurich English-Speaking Theatre at the Theater im Seefeld (November 2024).

The musical 'Dogfight' by Pasek and Paul ('Dear Evan Hansen', 'The Greatest Showman', 'La La Land', 'Edges', 'Only Murders in the Building', 'James And The Giant Peach', 'A Christmas Story') and Peter Duchan runs until November 16th 2024.

Photo Credit: Zurich English-Speaking Theatre



Geraldine Roth

Bastian Cesar as Boland and Geraldine Roth as Marcy at Zurich English-Speaking Theatre

The set of Dogfight - The Musical

Jamie Langridge

Heather Cavalet Hsieh

Nevin George

