Pferd Frisst Hut comes to Theater Basel this week. Performances begin on November 4. Musical comedy based on Eugène Labiche's 'The Italian Straw Hat' in an adaptation by Sabrina Zwach, music by Herbert Grönemeyer.

The horse of the rich idler Fadinard has eaten Madame Beauperthuis' Florentine hat. Not too bad? Very bad! Because when Madame comes home without her hat, her jealous husband finds out about her secret flirtation with an officer.

So on the day of his wedding, of all days, Fadinard races all over Paris in search of a replacement hat.

Herbert Fritsch stages Eugène Labiche's classic as a fast-paced comedy. The German pop singer Herbert Grönemeyer returns to his roots as a theatre musician and composes a musical theatre for an ensemble of actors and opera singers, choir and orchestra.