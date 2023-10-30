PFERD FRISST HUT Comes to Theater Basel

Performances begin on November 4. 

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel This Week Photo 2 MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel This Week

PFERD FRISST HUT Comes to Theater Basel

Pferd Frisst Hut comes to Theater Basel this week. Performances begin on November 4. Musical comedy based on Eugène Labiche's 'The Italian Straw Hat' in an adaptation by Sabrina Zwach, music by Herbert Grönemeyer.

The horse of the rich idler Fadinard has eaten Madame Beauperthuis' Florentine hat. Not too bad? Very bad! Because when Madame comes home without her hat, her jealous husband finds out about her secret flirtation with an officer.

So on the day of his wedding, of all days, Fadinard races all over Paris in search of a replacement hat.
Herbert Fritsch stages Eugène Labiche's classic as a fast-paced comedy. The German pop singer Herbert Grönemeyer returns to his roots as a theatre musician and composes a musical theatre for an ensemble of actors and opera singers, choir and orchestra.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Switzerland

1
MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel This Week Photo
MOBY DICK Comes to Theatre Basel This Week

Moby Dick comes to Theatre Basel beginning this week. Performances run 20 October - 7 June 2024.

2
LITTLE ICE AGE is Now Playing at Theater Basel Photo
LITTLE ICE AGE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Little Ice Age is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 31 December 2023.

3
MARIE & PIERRE Comes to Theater Basel Next Month Photo
MARIE & PIERRE Comes to Theater Basel Next Month

Marie & Pierre comes to Theater Basel next month. Performances run 18 November - 17 February. Learn more about the production here!

4
ANTIGONE is Now Playing at Theatre Basel Photo
ANTIGONE is Now Playing at Theatre Basel

Antigone is now playing at Theatre Basel. Performances run through 29 December. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Watch Barry Manilow Talk HARMONY on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning Video
SOME LIKE IT HOT's Kayla Pecchioni Talks Understudying on Broadway with CBS Sunday Morning
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
View all Videos

Switzerland SHOWS
West Side Story in Switzerland West Side Story
Musical Theater Basel (1/30-2/04)
Disney THE LION KING in Switzerland Disney THE LION KING
Theater 11 Zurich (11/23-3/10)PHOTOS
SIX in Switzerland SIX
Theater 11 Zurich (4/09-4/21)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You