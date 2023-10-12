LITTLE ICE AGE is Now Playing at Theater Basel

Performances run through 31 December 2023.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Little Ice Age is now playing at Theater Basel. Performances run through 31 December 2023.

A small group meets in the museum in front of Hendrick Avercamp's 'Winter Landscape' from 1608. It shows an entire society enjoying itself on the ice. Even then, during the so-called Little Ice Age, the climate changed. It became two degrees colder on average. Dramatic social changes were the result: the modern world came into being.
The people in the museum identify with this past climate crisis. They get involved in historical stage situations that still have something to tell us today: Peasants rehearse the uprising. Alchemists try their hand at science. Castle maidens fall victim to the romantic tales that were new at the time. With the witches, a direct approach to nature disappears. Speculators invented efficiency and capitalism.

What can we learn from history? Mankind's response to the changes of the Little Ice Age was to subjugate nature. Can we choose a different path in today's climate crisis and perhaps listen to the birds again?

The directing duo Marthe Meinhold and Marius Schötz return to Theater Basel after 'Das Narrenschiff'. This time they tell an urgent topic of today from a historical perspective with a lot of playfulness and humour. Marius Schötz has once again written a number of songs for the actors, accompanied live on the harpsichord by Jia Lim.




