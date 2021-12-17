Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Julie Fuchs Will Perform at Grand Théâtre de Genève This Month

The performance is on Friday, 31 December 2021.

The Grand Théâtre will welcome Julie Fuchs, one of the most exciting opera singers of her generation. Winner of three Victoires de la Musique awards (including that of opera singer of the year 2021) and second prize at Operalia, her repertoire ranges from baroque to contemporary music, with an emphasis on Mozart and heroines from Bel Canto.

Julie Fuchs will light up New Year's Eve at the Grand Théâtre by performing arias by Rossini, Mozart and Händel accompanied by the Basel Chamber Orchestra conducted by Riccardo Minasi. A breath of fresh air to lift the New Year off to a promising start.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228364029799&amp;gtmStepTracking=true.


