Ian Bostridge Performs at Grand Theatre de Geneva Next Week
Ian Bostridge, ténor will perform alongside Saskia Giorgini, piano at Grand Theatre de Geneva next week. The performance will take place on 19 novembre 2021.
Programme
Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Fêtes galantes, premier livre
FL. 86
Fêtes galantes, deuxième livre
FL. 114
Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)
Deux poèmes de Guillaume Apollinaire
FP 94
Deux poèmes de Louis Aragon
FP 122
Tel jour telle nuit
FP 86
- Entracte -
Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)
Winter Words
Op. 52
Quatre chansons folkloriques françaises
Learn more at https://www.gtg.ch/saison-21-22/ian-bostridge/.