Ian Bostridge Performs at Grand Theatre de Geneva Next Week

Ian Bostridge, ténor will perform alongside Saskia Giorgini, piano at Grand Theatre de Geneva next week. The performance will take place on 19 novembre 2021.

Programme

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Fêtes galantes, premier livre

FL. 86

Fêtes galantes, deuxième livre

FL. 114

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)

Deux poèmes de Guillaume Apollinaire

FP 94

Deux poèmes de Louis Aragon

FP 122

Tel jour telle nuit

FP 86

- Entracte -

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)

Winter Words

Op. 52

Quatre chansons folkloriques françaises

Learn more at https://www.gtg.ch/saison-21-22/ian-bostridge/.