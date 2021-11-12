Ian Bostridge Performs at Grand Theatre de Geneva Next Week

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance will take place on 19 novembre 2021.

Nov. 12, 2021  
Ian Bostridge, ténor will perform alongside Saskia Giorgini, piano at Grand Theatre de Geneva next week. The performance will take place on 19 novembre 2021.

Programme

Claude Debussy (1862-1918)
Fêtes galantes, premier livre
FL. 86
Fêtes galantes, deuxième livre
FL. 114

Francis Poulenc (1899-1963)
Deux poèmes de Guillaume Apollinaire
FP 94
Deux poèmes de Louis Aragon
FP 122
Tel jour telle nuit
FP 86

- Entracte -

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)
Winter Words
Op. 52
Quatre chansons folkloriques françaises

Avec le soutien de
FONDATION VRM

Learn more at https://www.gtg.ch/saison-21-22/ian-bostridge/.


