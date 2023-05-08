IBERIA Comes to Theatre St.Gallen This Week

A "fantastic" program in the truest sense of the word marks the end of our Tonhalle concerts this season. In 1897 Richard Strauss created a musical monument to the tragi-comic story about Don Quixote and his peasant squire Sancho Panza. The solo cello is allowed to mime the "knight of the sad figure" with virtuosity, for which Johannes Moser returns to the St.Gallen Symphony Orchestra.

Quite different in the character of Sancho Pansa, whose voice can be experienced as the solo violist Ricardo Gaspar. In the first part of the concert, music from and about Don Quixote's homeland is on the program: a concert on this theme could hardly begin more appropriately than with Isaac Albéniz' Asturias.

With Claude Debussy's Ibéria, his most successful of the threeImages pour Orchester, the music then goes right into the streets of Spain with its nocturnal scents and boisterous festivals.

Programme

Isaac Albéniz Asturias from Suite española op. 47 (arr. for orchestra by RF de Burgos)

Claude Debussy Ibéria from Images pour orchestre

Richard Strauss Don Quixote, Fantastic Variations on a Theme of Knightly Character op. 35