IBERIA Comes to Theatre St.Gallen This Week

The performance is on 11 May.

A "fantastic" program in the truest sense of the word marks the end of our Tonhalle concerts this season. In 1897 Richard Strauss created a musical monument to the tragi-comic story about Don Quixote and his peasant squire Sancho Panza. The solo cello is allowed to mime the "knight of the sad figure" with virtuosity, for which Johannes Moser returns to the St.Gallen Symphony Orchestra.

Quite different in the character of Sancho Pansa, whose voice can be experienced as the solo violist Ricardo Gaspar. In the first part of the concert, music from and about Don Quixote's homeland is on the program: a concert on this theme could hardly begin more appropriately than with Isaac Albéniz' Asturias.

With Claude Debussy's Ibéria, his most successful of the threeImages pour Orchester, the music then goes right into the streets of Spain with its nocturnal scents and boisterous festivals.

Programme

Isaac Albéniz Asturias from Suite española op. 47 (arr. for orchestra by RF de Burgos)
Claude Debussy Ibéria from Images pour orchestre
Richard Strauss Don Quixote, Fantastic Variations on a Theme of Knightly Character op. 35



BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

There were numerous stories about Paula Roth, the landlady of the “Bellaluna” in the Albula Valley, and when she was murdered in 1988, the “witch of the Albula Valley” finally became a legend. Films are made, their 'art' goes into the museum, a biography is written - it is made into an original and the 'Bellaluna' even becomes a place of worship. 

MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Giuseppe Verdi draws in his Messa da Requiem in an overwhelming and touching wayman's struggle with his destiny. As in his operas, his only funeral mass focuses on emotions; the music conjures up feelings of fear, anger, sadness and the desire for redemption and liberation, but also the hope for a new beginning. 

THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Basierend auf dem gleichnamigen Roman von Richard Powers verzahnt The Time of Our Singing persönliche Erfahrungen mit historischen Ereignissen, deren Themen deutliche Parallelen mit der jüngsten Geschichte der USA aufweisen: Black Lives Matter, Polizeibrutalität und manipulierte Wahlen begleiten die Brüder Jonah und Joey Strom auf ihrem Lebensweg.

GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity. 


