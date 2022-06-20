GIOVANNA D'ARCO is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

Inspired by Friedrich Schiller's drama, Giuseppe Verdi's opera Giovanna d'Arco , which premiered in 1845, tells a very unique version of the legend of France's national heroine Jeanne d'Arc - the simple peasant girl who led the French army to victory over the English occupiers.

Verdi and his librettist Temistocle Solera do not portray Giovanna as a heroic virgin warrior who ends up being gloriously martyred at the stake. Rather, her interpretation focuses on a deeply religious, vulnerable young woman who is thrown into a deep moral conflict by her love for the French King Carlo. In the end, Giovanna decides against her feelings and for the divine mission and ends up falling for her fatherland on the battlefield.

In the monastery courtyard, Verdi's opera, in which moments of intense intimacy contrast with large-scale mass tableaus in the style of French grand opéra, can be seen in the production by director Barbora Horáková, who won a prize at the Ring Award in Graz in 2017 and as Newcomer of the Year in 2018 at the International Opera Awards.



Opera in three acts



Last in St.Gallen: 2007/2008

World premiere: February 15, 1845, Teatro alla Scala, Milan



Music by Giuseppe Verdi

Libretto by Temistocle Solera



In Italian with German surtitles

Performances run through 8 July. Learn more at https://www.theatersg.ch/de/programm/giovanna-darco/2594