EINSTEIN ON THE BEACH to Play at Grand Théatre De Genève

Einstein on the Beach will play at the Grand Theatre de Geneve Sept. 11-18.

Philip Glass and Robert Wilson's opera Einstein on the Beach (1976) is a meditation on time, place, spaces and events, human beings and machines. It has no narration, no plot and follows no biographical intention. The audience can take breaks at any chosen moment. The words used and sung are either numbers or syllables, with the occasional "low-sensical" monologue added to the music.

"It's all about time or rather its opposite: trance, a dissolution of time," says Daniele Finzi Pasca on the piece.

He and his company will dive into a world where time is deconstructed into moments, where images and reflections invert into each other; where the players juggle their way towards the final frontier of the meaning of life, or life's absence of meaning. Titus Engel, Swiss contemporary music specialist, is the pilot of this musical UFO with the ad hoc Einstein-Ensemble as his crew, comprised of students of the Geneva University of Music.

For more information and tickets to Einstein on the Beach, tap here.





