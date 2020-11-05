Dreamfactory Presents MAGIC WORLDS

The experience runs through March 9, 2022.

Dreamfactory is now presenting Magic Worlds! The experience runs through March 9, 2022.

You will be guided on 3000 square meters through the catacombs of the bizarre, classic cars, stars & magic, nostalgia - fair of memories, ventriloquists and magic museum, Hollywood wax figures from the former London "Palladium Cellar" and much more.

There are constantly changing original exhibits from the film, sports and music scene. Immerse yourself in the glittering world of past and cutting-edge stars, jukeboxes, oldtimers, original signed star photos and costumes, cinema posters and records, neon signs and tin signs. Rock, Hollywood and Coca-Cola memorabilia, amusement and gaming machines, Tiffany windows and lamps, architectural antiques and self-playing pianos.

Have your picture taken with Marilyn Monroe, Johnny Depp, Charlie Chaplin, Terminator, Batman or King Kong and many more.

200 years of magic history. From Robert Houdin to Harry Houdini to David Copperfield.

Original props and illusions from famous magicians and over 10,000 books. Magazines and documents.

Get to know the world's most famous architectural monuments with our interactive quiz.

The largest private ventriloquist collection in the world, with its well over 300 dolls and countless documents, memorabilia and books, gives an insight into the history of ventriloquist art.

A journey through 250 years of «programmed music.» From the smallest music box to orchestrions, jukeboxes, phonographs, radios, televisions, record players, walkmans and even the iPhone.

A thousand different houses and figures also light up their hearts. A unique journey into a fascinating winter world.

While you enjoy the aperitif or coffee and cake, we will entertain you musically with a concert and silent film showing with the largest Wurlitzer cinema organ on the continent (ex Picadilly Plaza Cinema London) and many other mechanical musical instruments. Upon request, we can also let our ventriloquist puppets speak and enchant you at the table or on the stage.

