Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant Comes to Theatre Basel

Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant by Rainer Werner Fassbinder comes to Theatre Basel this month. Performances run 13 September - 28 October.

Great emotions on an empty stage

Fassbinder's most frequently performed play is about the fatal sides of desire. It is about love in capitalism: the successful fashion designer Petra von Kant has already thrown her husband and other conventions regarding love overboard. But her new romance is also anything but a utopian place of longing. The relationships with her mistress and with her secretary reveal the true power relations. The private flat becomes the scene of social reckoning. A virtuoso melodrama with six strong female roles.

New director

Due to a serious illness in her immediate family, Emilie Charriot had to give up the directing of 'Die bitteren Tränen der Petra von Kant' at short notice, much to our regret. We are extremely pleased that Anna Bergmann, an excellent director who has already staged the play in Swedish at the Malmö City Theatre in 2016, was able to take on the task.