Double Murder comes to Grand Théâtre de Genève in March. Performances are from Thursday, 17 March 2022 to Sunday, 20 March 2022.

A thrilling new double bill by internationally celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, presenting two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times.

One half of the evening is Clowns, a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence; originally created for Nederlands Dans Theater 1 and later produced as a film and broadcast by the BBC to great acclaim. In a macabre comedy of murder and desire, Clowns unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, testing how far we are willing to go in the name of entertainment.

As an antidote to the murderous, poisonous energy of Clowns, Shechter's new creation, The Fix, brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a raw and compassionate moment to balance the forces of aggression and violence that press on us daily. A shield to protect us from the noise of life outside, and a place that allows the performers to be fragile, be seen for their utmost human qualities. Violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter's achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.

Performed by his inimitable dancers and accompanied by the epic sounds of a Shechtercomposed score, Double Murder explores painful truths and delves into our deepest emotions.

Learn more at https://billetterie.gtg.ch/selection/event/date?productId=10228364029810&gtmStepTracking=true.