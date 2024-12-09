Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Der Fall comes to Theater Basel in 2025. Performances will run 17 January - 4 April 2025.

In his new work, choreographer Tilman O'Donnell explores the experience of letting go, quite literally falling - be it from the stairs or from grace. O'Donnell's choreographies combine structural rigour with subtle humour. Repeatedly inspired by the body morphology in Erwin Wurm's sculptural works and the movement principles of American dance pioneer Steve Paxton, he creates studies on the perception of movement and form. This opens up a horizon for connection with others, a space in which we might encounter love. It cannot be forced, nor can it be held on to.

In this open format, you will get to know the choreographers and artists of Ballett Basel through lecture performances, art talks and moving presentations. Gain a more comprehensive understanding of their movement practice through insights into the artists' way of thinking and working.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More