​​​​​​Der Barbier von Sevilla comes to Theatre Basel. OperAvenir performs Rossini opera as puppet theatre. Performances run through 13 January 2024.

The wild folding puppets return: after its success in 2022 at the Schauspielhaus, the extraordinary opera studio production conquers the Grand Stage in Nikolaus Habjan's staging. Side by side with the life-size puppets, a young ensemble performs Rossini's repertoire classic as an entertaining confusion play full of speed and poetry. Musicians of the Sinfonieorchester Basel play in chamber music formation on stage.

Opera buffa in two acts by Gioachino Rossini

Arrangement for chamber ensemble by Alexander Krampe, libretto by Cesare Sterbini