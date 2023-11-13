DAS LEBEN IST UNAUFHALTSAM Comes to Theater Basel This Week

Performances run 16 November 2023 - 11 May 2024.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Das Leben ist unaufhaltsam comes to Theater Basel this week. The performances run 16 November 2023 - 11 May 2024.

  • Inszenierung – Peter Kastenmüller
  • Premiere
  • Interesting for people from 13+
  • With Ukrainian surtitles, з українськими субтитрами

Scenes from Kherson by Natalia Blok

Matvii is eighteen and locked up in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. Actually, he wants to become a film director and go out with his girlfriend. But the war has broken into his life. On the phone he reassures his mother, who has fled to Switzerland. He takes care of the pets of friends who have fled and survives with a cat, a parrot and a hamster in his flat. When will he make his own escape? Until then, he documents war scenes on the streets of Kherson with his mobile phone. Matvii's story represents the fate of all young people who have to grow up in the midst of war and fight for their right to a normal life. The scenes were written down by his mother, the Ukrainian author Natalia Blok, who now lives in Basel.




