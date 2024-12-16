Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Carmen is now playing at Theatre Basel. Performances continue through 17 June 2025. This is an opéra comique in four acts by Georges Bizet with text by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy after the novella by Prosper Mérimée.

In her operatic debut, Argentinian choreographer Constanza Macras liberates the famous title heroine from frills and castanets and presents her as a glamorous rebel. A circus-like dance revue spectacle full of pop references unfolds over the abysmal story of a jealous murder.

Mezzo-soprano Rachael Wilson will take part in the panel discussion entitled ‹Gewalt an Frauen – Tatort Bühne› in the foyer on November 30. The event is taking place as part of the ‹16 Tage gegen Gewalt an Frauen› prevention campaign.

