BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

Performances run through 11 May.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
JUNO-Winning Composer Vivian Fung's PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Inter Photo 2 JUNO-Winning Composer Vivian Fung's PRAYER Graces Spring And Summer Concert Programs Internationally
BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen Photo 3 BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen Photo 4 MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen

BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen

There were numerous stories about Paula Roth, the landlady of the "Bellaluna" in the Albula Valley, and when she was murdered in 1988, the "witch of the Albula Valley" finally became a legend. Films are made, their 'art' goes into the museum, a biography is written - it is made into an original and the "Bellaluna" even becomes a place of worship.

What kind of refuge was it that Paula Roth created for herself? An alternative to the established social system that surrounded them? A little Switzerland in Switzerland? What options do people, groups or entire states have who do not have access to a community of their own kind - or perhaps do not want it at all? How far does mutual solidarity reach - in principle and especially in times of crisis?

The stories we tell ourselves are no coincidence: stories always serve as a means of self-assurance, we project fears and longings into them. And it is precisely stories that condense into legends that reveal more about a society in which they take place than they might wish. And perhaps the very concrete story of Paula Roth and her bizarre community in the "Bellaluna" will have a significance that goes far beyond the biographical peculiarities of this Eastern Swiss woman.

With this music-theatrical séance, drama director Jonas Knecht bids farewell to the St.Gallen audience after seven years and once again reflects on our society and the stories that hold it together.

In the open art museum, Center for Outsider Art at Davidstrasse 44 is showing a small exhibition of works by Paula Roth from April 1st to May 11th.




RELATED STORIES - Switzerland

MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen Photo
MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Giuseppe Verdi draws in his Messa da Requiem in an overwhelming and touching wayman's struggle with his destiny. As in his operas, his only funeral mass focuses on emotions; the music conjures up feelings of fear, anger, sadness and the desire for redemption and liberation, but also the hope for a new beginning. 

THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen Photo
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen

Basierend auf dem gleichnamigen Roman von Richard Powers verzahnt The Time of Our Singing persönliche Erfahrungen mit historischen Ereignissen, deren Themen deutliche Parallelen mit der jüngsten Geschichte der USA aufweisen: Black Lives Matter, Polizeibrutalität und manipulierte Wahlen begleiten die Brüder Jonah und Joey Strom auf ihrem Lebensweg.

GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week Photo
GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

Otherwise a symphonic unit, in this program the string and wind registers are for once individually under the spotlight of the concert hall. There is a very simple reason for this: there are excellent works for this instrumentation! In the wind serenade in B flat major KV 361, known as the Gran Partita , Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once again shows himself to be a brilliant composer who knows how to naturally combine festive splendor and entertaining lightness with symphonic seriousness and profundity. 

Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen Photo
Selig sind die Holzköpfe! is Now Playing at Theater St. Gallen

Um Paula Roth, die Wirtin der «Bellaluna» im Albulatal, rankten sich bereits zu Lebzeiten zahlreiche Geschichten, und durch ihre Ermordung 1988 wurde die «Hexe des Albulatals» endgültig zur Legende. Filme werden gedreht, ihre ‹Kunst› kommt ins Museum, eine Biografie wird geschrieben – sie wird zum Original gemacht und die «Bellaluna» gar zum Kultort. Was war das für ein Refugium, das sich Paula Roth erschaffen hat?


More Hot Stories For You

BLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.GallenBLESSED ARE THE BLOCKHEADS! is Now Playing at Theater St.Gallen
MESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.GallenMESSA DA REQUIEM Comes to Theater St.Gallen
THE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.GallenTHE TIME OF OUR SINGING Comes to Theater St.Gallen
GRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next WeekGRAN PARTITA Comes to Theater St.Gallen Next Week

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Switzerland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney THE LION KING
Theater 11 Zurich (11/23-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU