BEZIEHUNGSWEISE Comes to Dramaten This Month

For four weeks, Ballett Basel transforms the foyer into a customised stage. 'Beziehungsweise' invites visitors to the theatre to experience the diversity of dance at the start of the season. Starting with a world premiere created and presented by the ensemble, the programme continues with a duet evening dedicated to the theme of love by Nazareth Panadero & Co and toaspern|moeller.

Three solos by Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Fredrickson and Tilman O'Donnell will also be presented at the festival, as well as a virtual ball in the form of the interactive virtual reality performance 'Le Bal de Paris' by Spanish choreographer Blanca Li.

With works by: Ensemble des Ballett Basel, Nazareth Panadero & Co, toaspern|moeller, Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Earl Fredrickson, Tilman O'Donnell, Blanca Li.

