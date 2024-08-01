News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

BEZIEHUNGSWEISE Comes to Dramaten This Month

Performances run from 21 August to 23 September 2024 in the Foyer.

By: Aug. 01, 2024
BEZIEHUNGSWEISE Comes to Dramaten This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

For four weeks, Ballett Basel transforms the foyer into a customised stage. 'Beziehungsweise' invites visitors to the theatre to experience the diversity of dance at the start of the season. Starting with a world premiere created and presented by the ensemble, the programme continues with a duet evening dedicated to the theme of love by Nazareth Panadero & Co and toaspern|moeller.

LATEST NEWS

Round 5 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
Get BroadwayWorld's Best Stories With Our Instagram Broadcast Channel
Round 4 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
Round 3 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition

Three solos by Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Fredrickson and Tilman O'Donnell will also be presented at the festival, as well as a virtual ball in the form of the interactive virtual reality performance 'Le Bal de Paris' by Spanish choreographer Blanca Li.

With works by: Ensemble des Ballett Basel, Nazareth Panadero & Co, toaspern|moeller, Oleg Stepanov, Jonathan Earl Fredrickson, Tilman O'Donnell, Blanca Li.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos