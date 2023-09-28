Antigone is now playing at Theatre Basel. Performances run through 29 December.

Piece info

A tragedy based on Sophocles in a version in Swiss German by Lucien Haug

Antigone contradicts. Her brother died on the battlefield as a traitor. That is why King Creon refuses to pay him his last respects. But Antigone rebels. Against the law, the new ruler and in the end also against the citizens of Thebes. A woman's opinion does not count for much here. Creon threatens to bury her alive. Greek drama is a dialogue between the main characters and the chorus, between the citizens and their tragic heroines. After the success of 'Onkel Wanja' in Swiss German, Antú Romero Nunes invites a choir of Basler:innen to the Schauspielhaus. Together with the company, they tell the myth of Antigone in Basel dialect for the first time.

Artistic team

Cast