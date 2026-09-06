Review: MRS DOUBTFIRE at Östgötateatern

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The musical *Mrs. Doubtfire* is based on the famous 1993 film starring Robin Williams and Sally Field. The film, in turn, is based on the 1987 novel *Madame Doubtfire* by Anne Fine. The musical was written by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, with music and lyrics by Wayne and Karey Kirkpatrick. Calle Norlén’s Swedish translation is fantastic. The musical version has been updated to the present day and adapted to include contemporary figures—mentioning both Zara Larsson and Benjamin Ingrosso. However, the creators chose to retain certain British references, even though the character Prussiluskan has found her way in among strong female figures like Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher.

The musical premiered in Seattle in 2019 and has since been staged on Broadway and the West End, among other places. I saw it myself in London almost exactly two years ago. Now, it is time for the Nordic premiere at Östgötateatern in Linköping.

*Mrs. Doubtfire* is a musical comedy that certainly elicits plenty of laughter, yet it possesses a depth that—in my opinion—comes through more clearly in the musical than in the film, simply because emotions are heightened when expressed through song.

Mrs. Doubtfire is a drama about divorce in which Miranda Hillard (Karin Oscarsson), after many years, can no longer bear to remain in her marriage to Daniel Hillard (Peter Jansson); she feels she has to handle everything while he fails to take responsibility, even though he spends a great deal of time with their children—Lydia (Moa Eklöf), Christoffer (Julian Blomqvist Vilenius), and Nathalie (Julie Marlow). Daniel is unemployed, so the court grants Miranda sole custody for the first three months, pending Daniel securing a job. Daniel is devastated at the prospect of seeing the children only on weekends; he feels he needs to see them every day. Miranda remains firm in her decision to hire a nanny, prompting Daniel to come up with the idea of ​​applying for the position himself. With the help of his brother Frank (Stefan Clarin) and Frank’s partner André (Camilo Ge Bersky), he creates the persona of Mrs. Doubtfire—a reassuring, elderly lady. He gets the job, and although the children are initially somewhat hesitant, they gradually come to appreciate Mrs. Doubtfire more and more.

Daniel’s disguise gives rise to a series of amusing situations, especially when he has to switch rapidly between his characters. Huge credit goes to Annsofi Östbergh Nyberg (costumes) and Anna Ståfelt (wig and makeup design) for their work.

The children’s longing for their father is a constant presence, and they blame themselves for causing the divorce. This also affects Miranda; did she do the right thing? She is able to bounce her thoughts off Mrs. Doubtfire, unaware that she is actually talking to Daniel. I feel the balance between her perspective on the relationship and Daniel’s is more nuanced in the musical, as Miranda’s feelings and doubts are given more space through her powerful musical numbers. Their fifteen-year-old daughter, Lydia, is the most perceptive of the children and acts as a bridge between her parents and her siblings' concerns; she is forced to grow up faster, and the emotional bond between her and Daniel feels very strong. The story ties together beautifully, illustrating that families can take many forms and remain a family even when Mom and Dad don’t live together. The children are equally loved, and they remain a family at heart.

The musical features several emotional solos, as well as delightful, entertaining ensemble numbers packed with dance. Choreographer Anna Ståhl has even incorporated some tap dancing—to the delight of both the audience and myself. I loved the number in the London production where Mrs. Doubtfire enlists "Siri" to help with cooking, and the version here is just as impressive and fantastic. It is West End quality!

Östgötateatern excels at finding musicals that are a perfect fit for their stage. The actors deliver top-notch performances in every role. Peter Jansson is spot-on as Daniel/Mrs. Doubtfire; it is a joy to follow his journey from a fun-loving dad to a man who is more responsible and attuned to others, all while maintaining his deep love for his children. The creative team elevates both the characters and the story, complemented by impressive set design and lighting.

There is no doubt that Östgötateatern’s production of *Mrs. Doubtfire* will be loved just as much as the film. Funny, heartwarming, and moving—a wonderful family musical. As the curtain falls, I have a happy tear in the corner of my eye and a big smile on my face.

It is also a brilliant idea to schedule the Saturday performance for 3:00 PM. It makes for a perfect day trip from, say, Stockholm—you have time to enjoy a nice lunch and a wonderful musical before catching an evening train home.

*Mrs. Doubtfire* is playing in Linköping until October 24, and subsequently in Norrköping from November 7 to December 31.

Tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.ostgotateatern.se/pa-scen/mrs-doubtfire

Photo credits show : Markus Gårdner - Östgötateatern

Photo credits curtain call: Annette Stolt

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