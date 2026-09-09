Nominations Open For The 2026 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards
Nominations are now open through October 31, 2026.
Nominations are now open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards.
The 2026 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31, 2026.
After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Browse more regions here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Sweden Awards Categories
- Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
- Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Dance Production
- Best Direction Of A Musical
- Best Direction Of A Play
- Best Ensemble
- Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
- Best Musical
- Best New Play Or Musical
- Best Performer In A Musical
- Best Performer In A Play
- Best Play
- Best Production of an Opera
- Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
- Best Supporting Performer In A Play
- Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- Favorite Local Theatre
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MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER AND MORE
Forum Oskarshamn (3/09-3/09)
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Djungelboken The Musical
Göta Lejon (10/11-1/02)
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Storseans med Martin Ohlson
Kungsbacka Teater (10/17-10/17)
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Foredrag med Nikolaj Jacobsen - Hos mig gør man sig umage
Nyborg Idræts- & Fritidscenter (4/22-4/22)
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Vafalls Live med Emil Hansius & Hampus Hedström
Rival (9/12-9/12)
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Nisse Hallberg - 8 år senare
Sara kulturhus Scen 2 (11/05-11/05)
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LOKALHISTORISKT FÖREDRAG: Marta P:son Henning
Dunkers Kulturhus Konsertsalen (10/07-10/07)
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Tomten är far till alla barnen
Scandinavium (12/18-12/20)
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Hör här! (Försöker göra livepodd)
SCALATEATERN (4/16-4/16)
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Sagan om ringen, Hobbit och Maktens ringar - livekonsert
Forum Oskarshamn (3/09-3/09)