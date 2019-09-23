AUDITION FOR CABARET at the Opera House in Gothenburg, Sweden

Last day to send in your application is the 11th of October - Audition 9-12th of November 2019

The Gothenburg Opera is proud to present Fred Ebbs and John Kander's iconic musical Cabaret for the first time on the big stage of the Gothenburg Opera. Expected premiere in early September 2020. Musical direction David White, directed by James Grieve, choreography Rebecca Howell, scenography and costume design Lucy Osborne, lighting design Oliver Fenwick and sound design Tom Gibbons.

We are looking for physically strong musical artists / dancers, preferably with acrobatic knowledge. Audition for ensemble and covers for all roles except Sally Bowles takes place in November 2019. In this production we strive to find a variety of bodies and ages. NOTE! We are not looking for children.

Covers for the larger roles will be taken out of the ensemble.

You are expected to have relevant vocational training and / or at least 5 years of professional work experience.

The musical will be sung in Swedish.

After the registration of interest, the Gothenburg Opera makes a selection and invites a number of applicants.

Audition takes place November 9-12 at the Gothenburg Opera.

You register your interest by filling in your information via Varbi as well as attach CV and photo.

Deadline for registration is October 11.

Link to the submission at Varbi:

https://opera.varbi.com/se/what:job/jobID:290525/

Notice whether you will be invited to audition or not, you will receive no later than 30 October via the email address you specified in Varbi. There you will also receive information on what day you are welcome. NOTE! Everyone gets a reply via Varbi. If you have not received any feedback by October 31, contact Mia Nerenius (e-mail below). Before you hear, check your junk / alternative inboxes.

For "Cabaret" you should be available for employment July 20, 2020 - May 15, 2021.

Any questions are answered by e-mail at : mia.nerenius@opera.se

Welcome with your application!

Daniel Isakson,

Project Manager





