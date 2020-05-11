Yakov Smirnoff Headlines 'Laughter Rx FDA Approved' Live Comedy Event in Branson

Yakov Smirnoff will be the very first headliner comedian to perform before a live audience in Branson during the city's reopening following the COVID-19 pandemic's "stay-at-home-orders." From quarantine to comic relief, Smirnoff becomes a first responder with his NEW show, "Laughter Rx FDA Approved" with Dr. Yakov Smirnoff prescribing laughter as an antidote.

Smirnoff will kick off the season May 22nd and is set to perform 100 shows in 2020.

"Laughter may not be a vaccine, but it's still the best medicine", states Dr. Yakov Smirnoff. "There are no side effects, you don't need a doctor's referral, DR. Fauci to approve it and you can't overdose on it. I am prescribing humor for healing."

Johnny Carson helped to launch Yakov Smirnoff's standup comedy career back in the 1980's. President Ronald Reagan called him a "national treasure." Yakov has co-starred with some of the biggest names in film and TV such as Robin Williams, Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and Jack Nicholson. Smirnoff earned his master's degree in psychology from the University of Pennsylvania, and recently received a doctorate in Leadership from Pepperdine University.

For show and ticket information call 417-336-3838 or www.yakov.com





