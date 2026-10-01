Photos: Jillian Armenante Joins YOU MIGHT KNOW HER FROM Live Recording

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You Might Know Her From, the podcast hosted by Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, recorded a live episode on September 27th at Cafe Berlin in Columbia, MO in collaboration with Mid-MO Pridefest The evening offered fans a rare opportunity to experience the "anthropology-meets-comedy" interview style in real time. Check out photos of the show.

You Might Know Her From is a weekly interview podcast and living piece of art. Hosted by queer comedians and best friends Anne Rodeman and Damian Bellino, the show centers the stories of women in entertainment. Bridging anthropology and comedy, the podcast preserves these (often never-before-heard) stories with irreverence and panache. Since launching in 2019, the podcast has featured over 150 women actors including Kathleen Turner, Wendi McLendon-Covey, June Squibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Dale Dickey, Cherry Jones, Charlayne Woodard, Lauren Weedman, Margaret Cho, Marsha Mason, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, and Anne Heche.

This marks You Might Know Her From's third live recording after runs in New York with Annaleigh Ashford, Sandra Caldwell, and Ann Harada; Denver with Beth Malone; and Provincetown with Ann Dowd. They will return to New York on 11/14 at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

You Might Know Her From is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and wherever podcasts are found.

Photo Credit: Byron Helmrich



Photo Credit: Byron Helmrich

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