VIDEO: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Ends Season With Beethoven's Seventh

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra ended its season with Beethoven's Seventh at Powell Hall.

In a new video, the company's music director Stéphane Denève talks about the challenging and strange 2020-21 season.

Plus, check out clips from the final performance.

Watch the full video at St. Louis Post-Dispatch here.

The Grammy Award-winning St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Stéphane Denève, is one of the world's preeminent orchestras, celebrated for its warm and engaging sound, prolific and acclaimed recording history, national and international touring activities, and distinctive commitment to educational and community outreach efforts. Now in its 141st season, the current artistic leadership at the SLSO includes Music Director Stéphane Denève, Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress, Conductor Laureate Leonard Slatkin, St. Louis Symphony Chorus Director Amy Kaiser, and IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth. The SLSO has been led by President and CEO Marie-Hélène Bernard since 2015.

Learn more at https://www.slso.org/.