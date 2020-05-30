VIDEO: St. Louis High School Student Creates Powerful Viral Dance Video For School Assignment

One St. Louis High School student has created a viral dance video to provide a powerful message for her classmates.

Library Media Specialist Melanie Lejeune told KPLC that she wanted students to process the situation emotionally and mentally after schools closed due to the health crisis.

"Teachers really did incorporate kind of that social and emotional learning. Having them be very reflective and processing through their thoughts and feelings about the pandemic."

Hallie Kleckly said she immediately knew what she wanted to do upon receiving the assignment.

"Dance means everything to me because it joins people together," she said. "Whenever I dance I can express my emotions with different people and it just makes me happy. My goal in the project was to show that through all the struggles in life including quarantine to realize that what is most important in your life and how to focus all those struggles and make good out of it."

Watch the video at KPLC.

