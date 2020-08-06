VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR LIVE!

The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live can be seen every Monday at 8:15 p.m. CST

The Muny recently announced details of its historic, free, live online variety show. The show began on Monday, July 20, and will be presented each consecutive Monday through August 17. The Muny Summer 2020 Variety Hour Live can be seen at 8:15 p.m. CST via youtube.com/themunytv.

The cornerstone of this new online series will feature archived clips from Muny productions of the past seven seasons, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Oklahoma!; South Pacific, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, Singin' in the Rain; All Shook Up, The Wiz, Newsies, The Music Man, Annie, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Paint Your Wagon and many more. These exclusive clips will only be available during the live stream.

