VIDEO: Get A First Look at LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST at the Shakespeare Festival St. Louis

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Veteran performer Philip Hernández, the only actor in Broadway history to play both Valjean and Javert in "Les Misérables," headlining the 2019 Shakespeare Festival St. Louis production of "Love's Labors Lost," through June 23, at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Get a first look at the video below!

Hernández will portray Don Adriano de Armado, the lovelorn soldier considered to be one of Shakespeare's finest comic creations. The actor made his Broadway debut in the Original Cast of the Tony Award-winning "Kiss of the Spider Woman," directed by Harold Prince, and created the role of Reverend Gonzalez opposite Marc Anthony and Ruben Blades in the Original Broadway Cast of Paul Simon's "The Capeman." TV credits include roles on "Nurse Jackie," "Mysteries of Laura," "Law and Order" and "Ugly Betty," among others.

Joining Hernández in the Festival production are Bradley James Tejeda (Duc de Biron), a native of San Antonio, Texas, and a recent graduate of the Yale School of Drama, as well as New Yorkers Kea Trevett (Princess of France) and Sky Smith (King of Navarre), both emerging stars within the Shakespeare theater circle. Trevett has appeared on stages nationally with the Classic Stage Company and the Roundabout, as well as internationally in "Antigone" (Africa Tour). Her TV and film credits include "Fosse/Verdon" (FX), "Milkwater" and "The Kindergarten Teacher." Smith's most recent credits include "Twelfth Night" (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival) and "Love's Labours Lost"* (The Acting Co.).

Festival veterans include Patrick Blindauer (Costard), who appeared in 2018's "Romeo & Juliet"; Katy Keating (Nathaniel), most recently seen with the Festival in "Into the Breeches!" and "Blow, Winds"; and Michael James Reed (Forester/Marcadé), marking his seventh park appearance.

Other area performers making their Festival debut include Jeffery Cummings (Boyet); Carl Howell (Dull), returning to St. Louis after appearing regionally at the Repertory Theater; Carine Montbertrand (Holofernes), most recently of Titan Theatre at Queens Theatre; Naima Randolph (Moth), an alumni of the Festival's Shakespeare Squadron and Camp Shakespeare programs; Laura Sohn (Rosaline), a graduate of Rutgers University; Molly Meyer (Jaquenetta); and Sam Jones (Longueville). Also joining the cast are Webster University Conservatory graduates Vivienne Claire Luthin (Maria) and Kiah McKirnan (Catherine), and current student Riz Moe (DuMaine).

Tom Ridgely, executive producer of the Festival, will direct the production, his first since taking the helm of the organization last spring. This marks the company's 19th season of free, outdoor, professional theater in the park.

Creative team members include Jason Simms (Set Design) of New York; Melissa Trn (Costumes), a former St. Louisan currently living in Los Angeles; and John Wylie (Lighting) and Rusty Wandall (Sound). This marks Wylie's sixth season with the Festival, and Wandall's eighth.

Spelling and punctuation in early modern English weren't nearly as regularized as they are today. Shakespeare famously never even spelled his own name the same way twice. Similarly, the first quarto of this play is titled "Loues labors lost"; the first folio has it as "Loues Labour's Lost"; and, the second folio, "Loues Labours Lost." Given the lack of certainty about what exactly Shakespeare intended, there are various schools of thought on how best to render those three words in modern English. Since the British "u" in "labour" was optional even in Shakespeare's day, the Festival has opted for the more familiar American spelling. In addition, since the title contains an allusion to the Labors of Hercules, which are referred to often, along with the work of Cupid (aka Love), the Festival opted for the plural over the contraction -- hence, "Love's Labors Lost."





