The St. Louis Cabaret Conference Announces Two New Online Classes

The St. Louis Cabaret Conference offers two new classes - ONLINE!

Full details here:

8 WEEK SONG PERFORANCE ZOOM FORMAT CLASS

Faculty: Jeff Harnar, Faith Prince, Karen Mason, Celeste Simone

This incredibly popular class ran for two sessions last summer at full capacity. Master Teachers from the world of Broadway and Cabaret offer feedback in terms of lyric interpretation, vocal technique, choice of material and overall performance coaching.

7 students maximum

Thursdays 1pm - 4 pm Central Time

February 4-March 25

More information available at www.stlouiscabaretconference.com

WORKING WITH A MUSIC DIRECTOR

Faculty: Chris Denny, Tim Schall Tech Director: Matt Berman

Join the virtual future! JamKazam is an online platform that eliminates the delay found in platforms such as Zoom and makes it possible for singers and musicians to work together virtually - in real time! Study with top NYC Music Director Chris Denny and St. Louis Cabaret Conference producer Tim Schall. This class focuses on increasing the singer's ability to collaborate with their musical director. JamKazam opens up your world to working with whomever you want - from anywhere as if you were in the same room together. Change keys, change tempos, change arrangements to fit YOUR interpretation of the song.

5 students maximum

Saturdays 1 pm - 4 pm Central Time

February 20, 27 and March 6, 13, 20

More information available at www.stlouiscabaretconference.com