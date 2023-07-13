The Rep's Single Tickets Go On Sale Next Week

The Rep's 2023/24 Season begins in September.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has announced that Single Tickets to the 2023/24 Season go on sale Monday, July 17, 2023.  Experience epic adventures, timeless tales and legendary stories for as low as $25.  

The Rep's 2023/24 Season begins in September with award-winning, critically acclaimed plays on its mainstages at the Loretto-Hilton Center and Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA including Ben Power's adaptation of Stefano Massini's The Lehman Trilogy September 5-24; Twisted Melodies, written and performed by Kelvin Roston, Jr. October 4 -22; the return of the spectacular and much lauded holiday show A Christmas Carol November 28 - December 23; the Lookingglass Theatre Company's adaptation of Moby Dick February 6-25; and Tracy Letts' August: Osage County March 19 - April 14. The theatre will also host limited engagement presentations of The Greatest Love for Whitney: A Tribute to Whitney Houston created by Mark Clements January 18-28, and The Lion, created by Benjamin Scheuer February 8-18.

Tickets start as low as $25 and can be purchased by visitingClick Here or calling the Box Office, Monday - Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at (314) 968-4925. The Rep Box Office will also be available for in-person support at the Loretto-Hilton Center(130 Edgar Rd, Webster Groves), Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

 




