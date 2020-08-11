The Midnight Company Cancels GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY

The show was scheduled to open September 17 at the ZACK Theatre.

Due to Coronavirus restrictions, The Midnight Company has cancelled their production of "GIVE 'EM HELL HARRY." The show was scheduled to open September 17 at the ZACK Theatre.

The Company has already rescheduled two planned 2020 productions - NOW PLAYING THIRD BASE FOR THE ST. LOUIS CARDINALS...BOND, James Bond has been moved from this August to July, 2021 at The Chapel. And IT IS MAGIC has been moved from this October to October, 2021 at the Black Box Theatre at Kranzberg Arts Centre.

Midnight is hoping to replace the IT IS MAGIC production with another show that would run October 29 through November 6 at the Black Box. That will depend on ongoing virus restrictions, and a process that gains approval from city authorities The press will be kept informed of developments.

Shows View More St. Louis Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You