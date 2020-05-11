The Fabulous Fox Theatre Extends JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Engagement to Two Weeks

THE CHER SHOW, originally scheduled for November 17-29, 2020 will not play the Fabulous Fox in the 2020-2021 U.S Bank Broadway season. The show has postponed its national tour. The Fox hopes to include THE CHER SHOW in a future season.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, originally scheduled as a January special on the 2020-2021 season will now fill the seventh season ticket slot, moving to November 18-29, 2020. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar." The iconic masterpiece has endured the test of time, including the April encore of the critically acclaimed 2018 NBC live broadcast. "Although we are sorry to lose THE CHER SHOW this year and look forward to bringing it to St. Louis in a future season, we are thrilled to expand our engagement of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to include it in the seven-show season ticket package. This exciting production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival and reminds us of the genius of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, the remarkable pair that would go on to create both together and separately decades of blockbuster musicals," said John O'Brien, Fox Associates Director of Programming.

In addition, HAIRSPRAY has moved to the weekend of June 4-6, 2021 and the return of ANASTASIA scheduled for May 14-16, 2021 has been postponed. The on-sale date for the seven-show 2020-2021 season ticket package will now be Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m.

The updated full schedule, with the seven-show season ticket package in bold, is as follows:

MEAN GIRLS * September 22 - October 4, 2020

MY FAIR LADY * October 14-25, 2020

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR * November 18-29, 2020

A CHRISTMAS CAROL * December 3-6, 2020

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER THE MUSICAL * December 18-19, 2020

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY * December 22-27, 2020

Disney's FROZEN * February 10-21, 2021

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of the Temptations * March 2-14, 2021

BLUE MAN GROUP * March 19-21, 2021

THE PROM * April 6-18, 2021

PRETTY WOMAN * April 27 - May 9, 2021

HAIRSPRAY * June 4-6, 2021





