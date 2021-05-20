Tesseract Theatre Returns With FEAST, June 11

The Tesseract Theatre Company is returning to the stage at the .Zack Theatre with new play Feast by Megan Gogerty. The St. Louis premiere of Feast will star Donna Parrone and be directed by Shane Signorino. The production will be live and run June 11 - 27, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 4pm.

A brave new work, navigating the intersection of politics and myth. Highly theatrical and timely, this dinner party is both thrillingly ancient and fiercely present. This is an immersive, visceral theatre experience where mythology crashes into pop culture. Feast reimagines an ancient myth as a cautionary tale against the rising forces of authoritarianism.

The .Zack Theatre is located at 3224 Locust Street, St. Louis, Missouri 63103.

There will be group seating as well as social distanced seating available in the space. There will be a limited number of tickets on sale for each performance. As of now, audience members will be asked to wear masks in the space for the duration of the performance for the safety and comfort of all other audience members.

Tickets are available at MetroTix.com. $20 for general audience and $15 for students.

Questions can be sent to Tesseract Theatre at contact@tesseracttheatre.com.