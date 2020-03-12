TALLEY'S FOLLY, THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG and More Announced For New Jewish Theatre's 2020-21 Season

The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 2020-21 season, opening on October 15, 2020. From Neil Simon to Gloria Steinem, the upcoming season examines the idea of self and asks, "Where do I belong and to whom do, I belong?"

"I am thrilled to continue the great tradition of theatre at the J," said Edward Coffield, Artistic Director. "I believe what we've selected will engage and excite the community."

The highly acclaimed company will build on its current hit season (and 21 St. Louis Theatre Circle Award nominations) with four amazing plays and one incredible musical. The season opens with the funny and delightful Crossing Delancey. In December, the theatre presents Talley's Folly by Missouri native and Pulitzer Prize winner, Lanford Wilson. Next, audiences will examine the work of women and the legacy of Gloria Steinem in Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann. In the spring, NJT delves into the passionate and engaging play by Anna Deavere Smith, Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities. The season concludes with Neil Simon and Marvin Hamlisch's They're Playing Our Song, a charming and romantic musical comedy featuring some of the greatest music written by the great Broadway legend.

"For the first time in our 24-year history, all five of our productions will be directed by women," said Coffield. "I am pleased to welcome these engaging and creative artists to create work on our stage next season."

Season subscriptions are $205.00 - $210. Subscription packages are available as either a classic five-show package or the very popular Flex Pass, which allocates six passes to be used at the patron's discretion. Subscriptions go on sale starting May 13 with single tickets available in mid-August. Tickets may be purchased at the New Jewish Theatre Box Office, by phone at 314.442.3283 or online at newjewishtheatre.org

New Jewish Theatre

2020-21 New Jewish Theatre Season Information

Crossing Delancey by Susan Sadler

October 15 - November 1

Directed by Nancy Bell

Isabel is a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a book shop. When she is not pining after a handsome author, she is visiting her grandmother (Bubbe) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. This irascible granny and her friend the matchmaker have found a "good catch" for Isabel. Her initial reluctance gives way to a blossoming romance when she finally meets Sam the pickle vendor, as the end of the play offers a new beginning.

Talley's Folly by Lanford Wilson

December 3 - 20, 2020

Directed by Sarah Whitney

Talley's Folly deals with the courtship of the young Sally Talley and her Jewish suitor, Matt Friedman. Lanford Wilson is one of our most gifted playwrights, a dramatist who deals perceptively with definably American themes. He introduces us to two wonderful people, humanizing and warming them with the radiance of his abundant talent. It is perhaps the simplest, the most lyrical play Wilson has written - a funny, sweet, touching and marvelously written love poem for an apple and an orange.

Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann

January 21 - February 7, 2021

Directed by Ellie Schwetye

Gloria: A Life isn't just a straightforward bioplay about Gloria Steinem. It's a unique, deeply moving performance created in the hopeful, conversational spirit of its extraordinary subject - an act of looking back in order to look forward. In a way, Gloria isn't just a life: It's an acknowledgement and celebration of many lives: dozens of brilliant, tireless women whose years and years of work hold us all up. This remarkable play shares the journey and places it squarely into our world today. A stage experience that's one part theater, one part consciousness-raising group therapy session. This theatre event is an intimate recollection of Steinem's journey.

Fires in the Mirror: Crown Heights, Brooklyn and Other Identities by Anna Deavere Smith

April 8 - 25, 2021

Directed by Amelia Acosta Powell

Revolving around the Crown Heights riots that occurred after two killings in 1991, this play takes a searing look at the misunderstandings of, and sympathies between, two cultures living in the community of Crown Heights, Brooklyn, New York. Fires in the Mirror is, quite simply, the most compelling and sophisticated view of urban racial and class conflict that one could hope to encounter. A solo theatre piece of epic proportion.

They're Playing our Song by Neil Simon

May 27 - June 13, 2021

Lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager and music by Marvin Hamlisch

Directed by Grace Austin

America's premier funny man and the Tony Award-winning composer of A Chorus Line collaborated on this hit musical. They're Playing Our Song is a funny, romantic show about an established composer and his relationship with a zany, aspiring young female lyricist. At work and at play, this is a winning couple whose professional and personal successes and difficulties lead to one hilarious scene after another. A great score and, of course, a happy ending.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You