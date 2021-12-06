Student Blog: For Unto Us a Child is Born

Every four years or so for the past...probably twenty years, MBU has been performing Handel's Messiah. This year is one of those years.

Needless to say, it's not an easy work. It is several hundred years old, after all, and some things have been lost in translation, so to speak, but it's still a fun work nonetheless.

This Friday, we're going to be performing the first of three parts, as the first part goes along with the Christmas story, and the latter two have more to do with the Easter story.

For me, it's been a really fun experience these past couple months, with learning about the background of each piece of the first part, and also learning how to project that out to the audience.

It's a classic piece, after all.

Personally, some pieces were easier to manage than others. After all, the speed keeps changing and some notes get lost here and there. Any music performer may understand the struggle.

Overall, it's been a fulfilling experience. I can't wait for our audience to see what we've been working on, and hopefully, everything will go smoothly, and no dresses or tuxes will get ripped, and all the instruments in the orchestra are cooperating.

Also, if you're not familiar with this work, look it up on YouTube or something. Trust me, it's worth it.