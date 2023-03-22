Student Blog: Spring Break In the Snow

So spring break has come and gone for the majority of us, and now we're left with the memories of the last week that'll stick with us for years to come.

My family and I went to the Gatlinburg area for a few days, and hit some pretty cold weather.

The unexpected part was when we drove through Great Smoky Mountains National Park nearby.

As you can see here, we hit a little, uh, winter weather...not even a week before the first official day of spring.

It had been snowing since we left our rental house that day, a little after noon, but it didn't stick until we hit almost the highest elevation in the national park, near to the closed-for-now Clingman's Dome.

We turned around at this spot right here, since the snow stuck more and more to the ground the higher we went, but I had to take the time to snap a few pictures, since it was so unusual.

Other parts of the park were experiencing significantly better weather, clear skies and green grass, so it was interesting at the very least to see both sunny skies and snow within mere miles of each other.