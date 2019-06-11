Stifel Theatre Announces SING! AN IRISH CHRISTMAS

Join Ireland's own Keith & Kristyn Getty, known for modern hymns and carols such as In Christ Alone, for their eighth annual tour of Sing! An Irish Christmas. Celebrate the Christmas season at Stifel Theatre. The event will take place on Friday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m.

As featured on Public Television to over 45 million households, the Gettys are joined by their band of virtuosic instrumentalists. They'll be fusing Celtic, Bluegrass, Americana, Modern and Classical music along with cultural dance and the choral sounds of the holiday. Sing along with Keith & Kristyn and special guests, for an evening that unites tradition and innovation in a vibrant celebration of the season!

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 12 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchases at the Enterprise Center Box Office or also by phone at 800-745-3000.





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories