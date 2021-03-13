Stages St. Louis Announces Cancellations and Postponements in 2021 Season

Stages St. Louis has announced changes to its upcoming season, including cancellations and postponements.

The two productions that have been cancelled are "A Chorus Line" and "A Year With Frog & Toad."

Additionally, "Always ... Patsy Cline" and "Jersey Boys" are scheduled to be presented on new dates.

"Always...Patsy Cline" will now be presented on Friday, August 6 through Sunday, September 5, 2021.

"Jersey Boys" now runs September 24 through October 24, 2021.

Stay up to date on all of the theatre's information at https://stagesstlouis.org/.