Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stages St. Louis Announces Cancellations and Postponements in 2021 Season

"Always ... Patsy Cline" and "Jersey Boys" are scheduled to be presented on new dates.

Mar. 13, 2021  
Stages St. Louis Announces Cancellations and Postponements in 2021 Season

Stages St. Louis has announced changes to its upcoming season, including cancellations and postponements.

The two productions that have been cancelled are "A Chorus Line" and "A Year With Frog & Toad."

Additionally, "Always ... Patsy Cline" and "Jersey Boys" are scheduled to be presented on new dates.

"Always...Patsy Cline" will now be presented on Friday, August 6 through Sunday, September 5, 2021.

"Jersey Boys" now runs September 24 through October 24, 2021.

Stay up to date on all of the theatre's information at https://stagesstlouis.org/.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Andrea Macasaet
Andrea Macasaet
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell

Related Articles View More St. Louis Stories
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Return of In-Person Concerts at Powell Hall Photo

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Announces Return of In-Person Concerts at Powell Hall

Dance the Vote Receives 2021 Whats Right with the Region Award From FOCUS St. Louis Photo

Dance the Vote Receives 2021 'What's Right with the Region' Award From FOCUS St. Louis

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event Photo

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Chooses 14 High School Acts For Final Event

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Moves To Its Semi-Final Round to February 20 Photo

11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Moves To Its Semi-Final Round to February 2021


More Hot Stories For You