St. Louis Shakespeare Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

St. Louis Shakespeare presents Duncan MacMillan's EVERY BRILLIANT THING, directed by Donna Northcott and featuring Isaiah DiLorenzo

You're 7-years old. Mom's in the hospital. Dad says she's "done something stupid." She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything that's worth living for. 1. Ice cream. 2. Kung Fu movies. 3. Staying up past your bedtime and being allowed to watch TV. 4. The color yellow. You leave it on her pillow. You know she read it because she's corrected your spelling. Soon the list will take on a life of its own. A play about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love.

Every Brilliant Thing is a collaboration between Duncan MacMillan, George Perrin and actor / stand-up comedian Jonny Donahue. MacMillan and Perrin worked for over a decade to turn it into a full-length play. It was further developed when Donahoe, drawing on his experience as a stand-up comedian, found ways to tell the story using the audience, creating a play that is different every night.

Brilliant was first produced in this version by Paines Plough and Pentabus Theatre Company in June 2013 at Ludlow Fringe Festival in Great Britain. It premiered off-Broadway at the Barrow Street Theatre in December 2014. Jonny Donahoe received a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance, and both he and writer Duncan MacMillan received Lucille Lortel Award nominations. The show was so well received that it led to a television adaptation for HBO. The current script was published after two years of revising and performing around the UK and NYC for hundreds of audiences; the play has now been produced by theatres all over the country and the world.

June 17 - 26, 2022

Friday & Saturday at 8pm

Sunday at 2pm

The Chapel Venue

6238 Alexander Drive

St. Louis, MO 63105

The Chapel Venue is wheelchair accessible

TICKETS - $20

Seating is general admission. Tickets are available through

brownpapertickets.com

or at the theatre box office, which opens 1 hour prior to show time

314-361-5664

info@stlshakespeare.org

Masks are required inside the theatre. Free street parking is available.