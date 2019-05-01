St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce Nominees & Host!
The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre are pleased to announce the nominees for the third St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards to be held on Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The nominees were announced today and will be presented with a commemorative medallion at a ceremony hosted at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Monday, May 6.
Outstanding Musical Level 1:
Festus High School, Joseph...Dreamcoat
Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde
St. Dominic High School, Les Miserables
Timberland High School, The Addams Family
Outstanding Musical Level 2:
Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Chaminade College Prep, Newsies
Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street
Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town
Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis
Outstanding Lead Actress:
Allison Broadhurst | Westminster Christian Academy
Mary Cleary | Kirkwood High School
Anna Gassett | Cor Jesu Academy
Megan Gorton | Timberland High School
Delaney Holliday | Belleville West High School
Sydney Jones | Kirkwood High School
Annie Struckhoff | Cor Jesu Academy
Outstanding Lead Actor:
Liam Dean | Nerinx Hall
Sam Guillemette | Cor Jesu Academy
Michael Harp | Cor Jesu Academy
Danny Laney | Belleville West High School
Jackson Ruthenburg | Lindbergh High School
Thomas Schartner | Villa Duchesne
Zion Thomas | MICDS
Outstanding Supporting Actress:
Ava Berutti | Westminster Christian Academy
Emma Giltner | Timberland High School
Anna Hassler | Westminster Christian Academy
Alli McDonald | Timberland High School
Abi Mirikitani | Lafayette High School
Devi Staudte | Lindbergh High School
Abigail Szewczyk | Visitation Academy
Outstanding Supporting Actor:
John Campbell | Greenville High School
Mark Geisz | Westminster Christian Academy
Kyle Rehme | Timberland High School
Caleb Stoddard | St. Dominic High School
Lucas Sweeney | Timberland High School
Charlie Wehde | St. Dominic High School
Isaac Williams | Belleville West High School
Outstanding Ensemble:
Chaminade College Prep, Newsies
Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street
Festus High School, Joseph...Dreamcoat
Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town
Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde
Nerinx Hall, The Wizard of Oz
Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis
Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:
Central Visual & Performing Arts, Once On This Island
Clayton High School, Chicago
Crossroads College Prep, Cabaret
Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town
Timberland High School, The Addams Family
Villa Duchesne, Little Women
Visitation Academy, Bullets Over Broadway
Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:
Central Visual & Performing Arts, Once On This Island
Chaminade College Prep, Newsies
Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street
Crossroads College Prep, Cabaret
Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town
Timberland High School, The Addams Family
Visitation Academy, Bullets Over Broadway
Outstanding Direction:
Doug Erwin | McCluer High School
Robert Grumich | Chaminade College Prep
Nick Johnson | Belleville West High School
Ashley Melton | Edwardsville High School
Melissa Queen-Couch | Timberland High School
Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy
Kelley Weber | Clayton High School
Outstanding Choreography:
Grace Barlow | Edwardsville High School
Andrea Dubitsky & Sophia Giltner| Timberland High School
Alex Godiner | Crossroads College Prep
Kay Guebert | Belleville West High School
Ellen Isom | Visitation Academy
Ashley Melton | MICDS
Laurie Stream | Kirkwood High School
Outstanding Musical Direction:
Dr. Chris Bartz | Kirkwood High School
Alex Cross | Westminster Christian Academy
Rhonda Fields | Timberland High School
Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School
Michael Pond-Jones | Belleville West High School
Kathleen Pottinger | Cor Jesu Academy
Christy Shaffer | Lafayette High School
Outstanding Technical Execution:
Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Chaminade College Prep, Newsies
Clayton High School, Chicago
Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street
MICDS, Ragtime
Timberland High School, The Addams Family
Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis
Outstanding Orchestra:
Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone
Central Visual and Performing Arts, Once On This Island
Clayton High School, Chicago
Ft. Zumwalt High School, Calamity Jane
Greenville High School, Newsies
Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town
Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde
KTVI Fox 2 anchor Mandy Murphey will host the June 2 event. Mandy Murphey is anchor of Fox 2 News at 5 and 9 p.m. Mandy became a full time anchor of FOX 2 News in January 1993, only a year and a half after she joined KTVI FOX 2 as the Contact 2 reporter. Mandy has been honored with 13 Emmy awards and 4 Edward R. Murrow awards. She prides herself on being an anchor who can report. In 2016, Mandy celebrated her 25th anniversary with KTVI. She has promoted numerous charitable organizations over the years.
"As a parent, I've watched the amazing young high school talent from the audience since my daughter won best supporting actress in the St. Louis High School Musical Awards two years ago," said Mandy Murphey. "It is a true honor to be the host this year for what has become THE biggest honor in the St. Louis area for musical theatre."
The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards©. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards©) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience