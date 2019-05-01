St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announce Nominees & Host!

The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, The Muny, and the Fabulous Fox Theatre are pleased to announce the nominees for the third St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards to be held on Sunday, June 2 at 4 p.m. at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The nominees were announced today and will be presented with a commemorative medallion at a ceremony hosted at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Monday, May 6.

Outstanding Musical Level 1:

Festus High School, Joseph...Dreamcoat

Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde

St. Dominic High School, Les Miserables

Timberland High School, The Addams Family

Outstanding Musical Level 2:

Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Chaminade College Prep, Newsies

Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street

Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town

Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis

Outstanding Lead Actress:

Allison Broadhurst | Westminster Christian Academy

Mary Cleary | Kirkwood High School

Anna Gassett | Cor Jesu Academy

Megan Gorton | Timberland High School

Delaney Holliday | Belleville West High School

Sydney Jones | Kirkwood High School

Annie Struckhoff | Cor Jesu Academy

Outstanding Lead Actor:

Liam Dean | Nerinx Hall

Sam Guillemette | Cor Jesu Academy

Michael Harp | Cor Jesu Academy

Danny Laney | Belleville West High School

Jackson Ruthenburg | Lindbergh High School

Thomas Schartner | Villa Duchesne

Zion Thomas | MICDS

Outstanding Supporting Actress:

Ava Berutti | Westminster Christian Academy

Emma Giltner | Timberland High School

Anna Hassler | Westminster Christian Academy

Alli McDonald | Timberland High School

Abi Mirikitani | Lafayette High School

Devi Staudte | Lindbergh High School

Abigail Szewczyk | Visitation Academy

Outstanding Supporting Actor:

John Campbell | Greenville High School

Mark Geisz | Westminster Christian Academy

Kyle Rehme | Timberland High School

Caleb Stoddard | St. Dominic High School

Lucas Sweeney | Timberland High School

Charlie Wehde | St. Dominic High School

Isaac Williams | Belleville West High School

Outstanding Ensemble:

Chaminade College Prep, Newsies

Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street

Festus High School, Joseph...Dreamcoat

Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town

Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde

Nerinx Hall, The Wizard of Oz

Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis

Outstanding Costume Design & Execution:

Central Visual & Performing Arts, Once On This Island

Clayton High School, Chicago

Crossroads College Prep, Cabaret

Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town

Timberland High School, The Addams Family

Villa Duchesne, Little Women

Visitation Academy, Bullets Over Broadway

Outstanding Scenic Design & Execution:

Central Visual & Performing Arts, Once On This Island

Chaminade College Prep, Newsies

Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street

Crossroads College Prep, Cabaret

Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town

Timberland High School, The Addams Family

Visitation Academy, Bullets Over Broadway

Outstanding Direction:

Doug Erwin | McCluer High School

Robert Grumich | Chaminade College Prep

Nick Johnson | Belleville West High School

Ashley Melton | Edwardsville High School

Melissa Queen-Couch | Timberland High School

Allen Schwamb | Westminster Christian Academy

Kelley Weber | Clayton High School

Outstanding Choreography:

Grace Barlow | Edwardsville High School

Andrea Dubitsky & Sophia Giltner| Timberland High School

Alex Godiner | Crossroads College Prep

Kay Guebert | Belleville West High School

Ellen Isom | Visitation Academy

Ashley Melton | MICDS

Laurie Stream | Kirkwood High School

Outstanding Musical Direction:

Dr. Chris Bartz | Kirkwood High School

Alex Cross | Westminster Christian Academy

Rhonda Fields | Timberland High School

Emily Ottwein | Edwardsville High School

Michael Pond-Jones | Belleville West High School

Kathleen Pottinger | Cor Jesu Academy

Christy Shaffer | Lafayette High School

Outstanding Technical Execution:

Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Chaminade College Prep, Newsies

Clayton High School, Chicago

Cor Jesu Academy, 42nd Street

MICDS, Ragtime

Timberland High School, The Addams Family

Westminster Christian Academy, Meet Me In St. Louis

Outstanding Orchestra:

Belleville West High School, The Drowsy Chaperone

Central Visual and Performing Arts, Once On This Island

Clayton High School, Chicago

Ft. Zumwalt High School, Calamity Jane

Greenville High School, Newsies

Kirkwood High School, Wonderful Town

Lafayette High School, Legally Blonde

KTVI Fox 2 anchor Mandy Murphey will host the June 2 event. Mandy Murphey is anchor of Fox 2 News at 5 and 9 p.m. Mandy became a full time anchor of FOX 2 News in January 1993, only a year and a half after she joined KTVI FOX 2 as the Contact 2 reporter. Mandy has been honored with 13 Emmy awards and 4 Edward R. Murrow awards. She prides herself on being an anchor who can report. In 2016, Mandy celebrated her 25th anniversary with KTVI. She has promoted numerous charitable organizations over the years.

"As a parent, I've watched the amazing young high school talent from the audience since my daughter won best supporting actress in the St. Louis High School Musical Awards two years ago," said Mandy Murphey. "It is a true honor to be the host this year for what has become THE biggest honor in the St. Louis area for musical theatre."

The St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards (SLHSMTA) are produced by The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation. This program is designed to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre. Participating schools will have their productions evaluated by a panel of theatre professionals. The year-long adjudication process culminates in an awards ceremony modeled on the Tony Awards©. The winners of the Outstanding Actress and Outstanding Actor categories will travel to New York (all expenses paid) to compete in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (Jimmy Awards©) program and to participate in a week-long professional development experience





Related Articles Shows View More St. Louis Stories

More Hot Stories For You