Spotlight: SARA SHEPARD at Sheldon Ballroom

Sara Sheperd is back in the St. Louis spotlight on February 2nd and 3rd , 2024.
After spending years playing the iconic Carole King in Beautiful, The Carole King Musical on Broadway and national tours, thousands of St. Louisans saw Sara this past summer as she wowed Muny audiences as the legendary King in their spectacular St. Louis production. She returns to us to tell her story of how her talent led her not only to play Carole King but also rocking the Broadway stage in shows like Cry Baby, along with her impressive portfolio of national tours and leading stage roles in theaters across America.
