Spotlight: AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY at Loretto-Hilton Center

Love, betrayal and family drama. Don't miss August: Osage County at The Rep

By: Mar. 19, 2024
Experience the explosive unraveling of familial bonds in Tracy Letts' acclaimed August: Osage County, a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning saga.

Amidst the sweltering heat of the Oklahoma plains, buried secrets ignite a powder keg of emotions within the Weston family. As the tension escalates, each revelation peels back another layer, exposing the raw, unvarnished truth. Brace yourself for an unforgettably turbulent journey through love, loss, and the haunting echoes of a troubled past.




