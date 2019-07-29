Single Tickets On-Sale 8/12 For First Shows in Fabulous Fox's Broadway Series

Single tickets for HELLO, DOLLY!, ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, STOMP and CIRQUE DREAM HOLIDAZE at the Fabulous Fox Theatre will go on sale Monday, August 12 at 10 a.m. online at MetroTix.com, by phone at 314-534-1111 and in person at the Fox Theatre Box office. All four shows are part of the Fabulous Fox's 2019 - 2020 U.S. Bank Broadway series. HELLO, DOLLY! is the first production in the seven-show season ticket package; the other three shows are series specials.

HELLO, DOLLY! | October 1-13, 2019

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls "the best show of the year!" and the Los Angeles Times says "distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best." Director Jerry Zaks' "gorgeous" (Vogue) new production is "making people crazy happy!" hails The Washington Post. After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion - hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it "a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you're lucky enough to score a ticket, you'll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!"

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE | October 18-20, 2019

Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all-and stay to find something they never expected. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia ("My Name is Earl," "Raising Hope") and Emmy Award nominee Mike O'Malley ("Survivors Remorse," "Shameless") ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is the musical comedy featuring both original songs and your most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you.

STOMP | November 15-17, 2019

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE | November 29-30, 2019

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE electrifies the 2019 holiday season with its reimagined live family holiday spectacular. Featuring unforgettable performances, this critically-acclaimed extravaganza is both a Broadway musical and new Cirque adventure wrapped into the ultimate holiday gift for the entire family! CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE has been hailed by the New York Daily News as a "delicious confection of charm, sparkle and talent by the sleighload." Broadway World raved it's "the perfect holiday gift and show everyone will enjoy," of the sold-out performances that "dazzled...at The Kennedy Center" (Washington Post). The Tennessean proclaimed it "a dazzling Holidaze Spectacle...for both young and old" at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Single ticket on sale dates for the remaining shows in the 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Broadway Series will be announced at a later time. Seven-show subscription packages are still available and include tickets to HELLO, DOLLY!, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL, THE BAND'S VISIT, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, CATS and HAMILTON. For more information about season tickets, please call the Fox Subscription office at 314-535-1700. Groups of 15 or more should call 314-535-2900 for special rates and reservations. The Broadway Series at the Fabulous Fox Theatre is presented by U.S. Bank.

