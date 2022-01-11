SLSO Cancels This Weekend's Concerts Due to COVID-19

Due to close contact tracing requiring the quarantining of some musicians, the SLSO has made the decision to cancel this weekend's concerts, January 15-16.

Ticketholders can request an exchange, donate the value of their tickets to the SLSO, or request a refund here. For other questions, please contact the Box Office at 314-534-1700 or tickets@slso.org.

We appreciate your understanding and continued support of your SLSO.

Valerie Coleman's Umoja sways, bringing us together. Virtuoso violinist Augustin Hadelich soars and stuns in Samuel Barber's tender concerto. Stéphane shares his favorite moments from Sergei Prokofiev's ballet, bringing us along in the youthful lust and fury of William Shakespeare's classic tale.