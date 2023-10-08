Review: TWISTED MELODIES at Catherine B. Berges Theater At COCA

The production runs through October 22nd.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

While Twisted Melodies, the second production of the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’ current season celebrates the legacy of the River City’s own Donny Hathaway, it also is a stark reminder of the perils faced by those fighting mental illness in their everyday lives. Presented without an intermission, this one-man show delves into the life, career, and impact of Hathaway’s life through the lens of fellow St. Louisan Kelvin Roston Jr.

Conceived, written, and performed by Roston, Twisted Melodies (who began work on the project in 2015) is an immersive and emotional play that counterbalances creative artistry with the inner struggle of paranoid schizophrenia. 

Set on January 13th, 1979, Hathaway’s last day, the drama finds the musician, famous for songs like For All We Know, This Christmas, and The Ghetto torn between his art and the mental illness that torments him.

Prescribed multiple medications for his depression and schizophrenia, Hathaway ignores his doctors and his wife, Eulaulah, whom he met while attending Howard University. Hathaway believes he is tormented by Duke, a demon who communicates with him through lights and music. Off his meds and facing demons, real and imaginary, Hathaway spirals out of control, leading to a tragic ending.

Directed by Reggie D. White, the show features a gripping performance by St. Louis native Kelvin Roston, Jr., whose musicianship, singing, and acting are unparalleled. From start to finish, he gives a commanding performance that brings Hathaway’s legacy to new audiences.

Intense and gripping, Twisted Melodies is a transformative piece of jukebox theater. Riveting and powerful, this tightly-paced production sheds new light on an artist whose voice, lyrics, and music remain influential.

Twisted Melodies runs through October 22nd at the Catherine Berges Theatre at the Center for the Creative Arts (COCA). For more information, visit the link below.






