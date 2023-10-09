Review: SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE at Tower Groves Abbey

Stray Dog Theatre Puts On Their Boogie Shoes for Energetic Saturday Night Fever

Burning up the dance floor and strutting like it’s 1977, Stray Dog Theatre’s production of Saturday Night Fever is a high-energy show that makes all the right moves. Based on the film of the same name, this version, directed by Justin Been, strips away the layers of the film in favor of a rawer interpretation, that of a young man searching for meaning on the sidewalks of Brooklyn. The play also heightens the plight of the working-class Italian-American experience of the time.

The plot centers around Tony Manero, a hip and happening adolescent who escapes his dreary life as a paint store employee by stepping out to 2001 Odyssey, the local discotheque where he is the king of the dancefloor. Adding to the strain of having a dead-end job is the fact that as hard as he tries, he will never match up to his brother, the priestly Frank Jr., in the eyes of his parents.

Feeling trapped with no way out, Tony turns his hopes of a better life to the club’s city-wide dance competition. Knowing he needs a good partner, he asks his friend Annette, who secretly pines for his affection.

But then, Stephanie Mangano shows up! Sophisticated, independent, and determined to get out of Brooklyn on her own terms, her dance skills catch Tony’s eye, causing him to switch partners.

For Tony, her arrival serves as a catalyst for inner growth as he begins to want more in life. As a result, Tony finds himself questioning his association with his roustabout friends, Gus, Double J, Joey, and the mopey Bobby, whose life drastically changes when learns that his girlfriend Pauline is pregnant.

Fueled by the pulsating sounds of Leah Schultz’s ten-piece band is a dynamic cast, led by the charismatic Drew Mizell, whose gravitas runs circles around Travolta’s onscreen depiction. A skilled, dancer, singer, and dramatist, Mizell shines here.

Pairing up with Mizell is Sara Rae Womack who gives the show some much-needed adult time with her portrayal of the mature and idealistic Stephanie. Her scenes with Mizell are highlights of the show.

Lindsey Grojean is wonderful as the fragile Annette. Her performance as Tony’s jilted partner is amongst the most powerful in Saturday Night Fever. Also exceptional is Matt Anderson who does double duty as Frank and Fusco, Tony’s irritable boss.

Also tearing it up are Jade Anaiis Henry and Chris Moore as Candy and Monty respectively. Although they play fringe characters, their voices carry the day. They are astounding.

While the tempo and pacing mirror the film, the vim and vigor of this production are cranked up to 11. Filled with great performances and dynamic choreography from Mike Hodges’ choreography, Saturday Night Fever is a footloose and fancy-free excursion into disco’s golden age. Plus, the dance floor lights up! How cool is that?

Saturday Night Fever plays at Tower Grove Abbey through October 28th. For tickets and information visit: Click Here